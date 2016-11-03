Another 'Wunderwaffe,' the Me 163B Komet for my WW2 collection. A curious endeavour of a rocket-powered interceptor aircraft, climbing vertically through a bombers' flight, continuing upwards to, say, 37,000ft then diving back through the formation and firing! The endeavour was mostly unefficient in terms of score, only surprising to Allied fighter planes' pilots. They soon noticed that after a while the Komet's engine stopped and the plane glided to its base. That was then that they attacked
Here a Me 163B passing through a B17s formation upwards, by Jan. 1945, in evening twilight in the region of Leipzig, Germany
-- those views with:
.boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
.a freeware Me 163B Komet
.weather with the FSXWX freeware
.the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set --
