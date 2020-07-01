Hello everybody!
I am starting a brand new casual Sailplane (Glider) club called Soar Virtual Sailplane Club! We accept you regardless of which sim you use, or if you fly at all. Whether you have flown for thousands of hours in a sailplane, or don’t know what it is and simply want to learn more, this is the place for you. We aren’t a Virtual Airline, but a group of people coming together around a common interest. If you would like to learn more, please check out our website or send over an email.
Website: soarvirtualsailplane.club
Email: [email protected]
See you soon,
Andrew
