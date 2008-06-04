Shalom and greetings all my pals,
Presenting a beautiful early morning cargo fight from KILN Wilmington Air Park which is main DHl cargo hub airport two nautical miles southeast of the central business district of Wilmington, Ohio, United States to KBGM Greater Binghamton Airport located eight miles north of New York state city Binghamton which is home of one of major IBM centers
On airborne and on climb to F310 after take off from runway 04 with background view of highway route number 73
With background view of the same highway still on climb to Fl310 carrying heavy loads of supplies, business letters, and computer parts bound for IBM
Making right turn to start the route APE LLONG CIP CFB
Now heading to east following highway route 71
Still climbing to F310
Check out beautiful night sky with many stars
You can see that the plane is still following highway route number 71
Check out nice combo of tail and sunrise
Cruising along the same highway route number 71
Passing western section of city of Columbus, Ohio
Because of regulations of the forums not permitting more than 10 screenshots per post, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink below to view rest of exciting cargo trip
Here is hyperlink: http://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/th...-start-service
Thank you for viewing/
Stay tuned for next exciting flight!!
Regards,
Aharon
