Shalom and greetings all my pals,

Presenting a beautiful early morning cargo fight from KILN Wilmington Air Park which is main DHl cargo hub airport two nautical miles southeast of the central business district of Wilmington, Ohio, United States to KBGM Greater Binghamton Airport located eight miles north of New York state city Binghamton which is home of one of major IBM centers

On airborne and on climb to F310 after take off from runway 04 with background view of highway route number 73



With background view of the same highway still on climb to Fl310 carrying heavy loads of supplies, business letters, and computer parts bound for IBM



Making right turn to start the route APE LLONG CIP CFB



Now heading to east following highway route 71



Still climbing to F310



Check out beautiful night sky with many stars



You can see that the plane is still following highway route number 71



Check out nice combo of tail and sunrise



Cruising along the same highway route number 71



Passing western section of city of Columbus, Ohio



Because of regulations of the forums not permitting more than 10 screenshots per post, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink below to view rest of exciting cargo trip

Here is hyperlink: http://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/th...-start-service

Thank you for viewing/

Stay tuned for next exciting flight!!

Regards,

Aharon