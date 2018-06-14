I started to get the R6025 Virtual Call Error.
Funny enough I had this a few years ago, I read most of the time it is an AI and/or flight plan fault, some say put the traffic slider back.
Also some say update the C++ files, but it seems funny the sim was running fine up until yesterday, the only thing I did was install a Thunderbolt aircraft and tried to use it as an AI, which I also read doing that can cause this error, so I deleted it plus the flight plan.
I installed a proper AI and made a flight plan using AIFP, the aircraft flies great till it gets to a certain point, I tried it 3 times and at exactly the same point the error pops up.
These are C++ I have installed.
Any Ideas please?
Col.
