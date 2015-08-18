G'day!
For sale via online download.
I would like to sell my serial key for the Carenado Phenom 300 for P3D.
I no longer have P3D on my computer, as I have found X-Plane 11 to be much more stable and enjoyable platform.
The end result is that I have a great payware aircraft sitting on my computer, not being used at all.
I have contacted Carenado to see if they could exchange it to an XP11 aircraft, but it's way out of the terms of service; 30 days on a refund, and there is nothing wrong with the product. Just my computer cannot run P3D all that well, and since finding XP11, I've never looked back.
Would anyone be interested in paying $20 US for the serial key?
The proceed of the sale will be used towards the purchase of the Carenado Phenom 100 for XP11.
If interested, please contact me at [email protected] or via this forum.
Cheers!
Rossco
Bookmarks