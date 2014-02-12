I have installed Stephan Liebe's Autoland utility in about a dozen FSX jetliners that are in my hangar. This program calculates the weight of the aircraft you are flying and sets a landing speed as you fly the glideslope. It has run very well on all my jetliners in maintaining the set landing speed to the glideslope, with the exception of the Quality Wings 757. The 757 will not maintain the glideslope even after applying progressive flap settings. It falls below the glideslope and touches down well before the threshold.Yes I know, I should disconnect the autopilot and manually fly the aircraft to the runway. As an example, with current weight as configured by QW for this aircraft, Autoland sets the landing speed at 137 knots. In order to maintain the glideslope, I have to reset the landing speed to 160 knots and this is at flap 30. A difference of 23 knots for a proper landing. This is the only payware jetliner I own so I have no other similar aircraft in the payware category to compare it too. Just wondering if the aircraft cfg settings are more in line with actual 757 settings than what I have in my other FSX aircraft?
