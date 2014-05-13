Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Staying low but not slow in B.C.

  Today, 05:18 PM
    Rupert
    Rupert
    Default Staying low but not slow in B.C.

    As most of you know, I'm an old chopper jockey and therefore most used to low level flying. Some say we get nervous more than 3,000' above the terrain. And nose bleeds about 5,000' AGL. That's not 100% correct in my case. But even when RW GA flying in a fixed wing, if I was just out for the fun of it and not on a trip, I usually stayed under the 3,000' AGL. There's so much you don't really see when up high.

    These shots are from around Victoria British Columbia. And yes, they're real world weather according to the METAR. Even in January along the coast 40*F is not an unusual temperature. What is unusual is it being this clear this time of the year! Enjoy it when it's this nice, it might be another month before you see it again!!

    And yes, props to ORBX for their wonderful scenery!!

    Michael

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 454.7 KB  ID: 215148

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 434.1 KB  ID: 215149

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 408.2 KB  ID: 215150

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 448.6 KB  ID: 215151

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 215.7 KB  ID: 215152

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 467.7 KB  ID: 215153

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 445.5 KB  ID: 215154

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 414.2 KB  ID: 215155

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 429.4 KB  ID: 215156

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 13.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 442.6 KB  ID: 215157
