Thread: Staying low but not slow in B.C.

Staying low but not slow in B.C.
As most of you know, I'm an old chopper jockey and therefore most used to low level flying. Some say we get nervous more than 3,000' above the terrain. And nose bleeds about 5,000' AGL. That's not 100% correct in my case. But even when RW GA flying in a fixed wing, if I was just out for the fun of it and not on a trip, I usually stayed under the 3,000' AGL. There's so much you don't really see when up high.
These shots are from around Victoria British Columbia. And yes, they're real world weather according to the METAR. Even in January along the coast 40*F is not an unusual temperature. What is unusual is it being this clear this time of the year! Enjoy it when it's this nice, it might be another month before you see it again!!
And yes, props to ORBX for their wonderful scenery!!
