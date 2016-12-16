Thread: Change ATC Altimeter Call Outs to QNH

You can change the units of measure from U.S. to metric in the FSX general settings screen, BUT the PFD or altimeter gauge code must include both options in order to display them, and very few actually do.
If you enable Cockpit Tool Tips in the FSX settings, placing your cursor over the altimeter or standby altimeter adjuster knob will usually display the QNH reading.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.2GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 1TB & 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Asus K272HL 27" Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks