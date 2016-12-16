Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Change ATC Altimeter Call Outs to QNH

    Question Change ATC Altimeter Call Outs to QNH

    Hi all I know this has been put up on here a few times now and I’ve read through several threads saying you can change FSX to give QNH (1013) instead of the Altimeter inches of mercury (2992). Apparently it can be done without an external ATC add on but I’ve also noticed that many people have also said that it doesn’t work. So was wondering if anyone can give a definitive answer on how to do this if possible please. Sorry for duplicating a thread but I’m just going round in circles on old threads. Thanks !
    You can change the units of measure from U.S. to metric in the FSX general settings screen, BUT the PFD or altimeter gauge code must include both options in order to display them, and very few actually do.
    If you enable Cockpit Tool Tips in the FSX settings, placing your cursor over the altimeter or standby altimeter adjuster knob will usually display the QNH reading.
    Good info, Tim, but the OP wanted ATC to announce the altimeter in QNH instead of inches in length....err... of Mercury! No can do with deflat ATC.
