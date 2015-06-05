I just got this about 6 weeks ago and I've used it for maybe 2 hours. Absolutely perfect condition.
Comes with virpil warbird base, VFX grip, 2 sets of cams, 2 sets of springs, the large base that comes with the warbird and also the optional smaller base.
All packaged in the original box.
This setup is amazing but I'm just not into flight sims like I thought I would be and theres no reason to keep it if I barely use it.
$400+ PayPal fee shipped in the US. Save a few dollars and don't have to wait 6 weeks to get it from Virpil.....their shipping is slow!
Email me for pictures or more info. [email protected]
