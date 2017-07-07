I installed a Republic Thunderbolt with a few textures manually like I always do.
They are for both FS9 and FSX, They show up in the normal selection window, I wanted to use one as an ai just to test, I have AIFP V3.2.20 which works fine.
So I made a flight plan and when compiling I got the aircraft showing red and a message saying aircraft not in the system, so I regenerated the aircraft but nothing happened.
Also when I went to select the aircraft in the list this one stands out as you see from the screenshot it has a + next to it, so thinking there must be another folder in there I checked to see if I had made a blunder and somehow installed it twice or wrongly but no, only the normal files were in the folder.
I deleted it and tried again, still the same problem, it must be something causing that plus sign, I have lots of other aircraft all installed manually like I always do and none show this sign.
It's an A.F. Scrub model f47d thunderbolt.
Col.
Bookmarks