Thread: Anyone else sick of price gouging?

Anyone else sick of price gouging?

    Striker213
    Jan 2020
    I just got my old FSX Deluxe copy up to FSX Gold specs(FSX Deluxe with Acceleration) by adding the Acceleration expansion to it. But every time I try to find a legit copy FSX Gold in very good condition its almost always price gouged. I originally got my FSX Gold at Walmart for under $20 brand new(unopened) back in the early 2010’s which has since stopped working which forced me to get a used copy of the Acceleration expansion for almost $20.

    Since then, most online sellers are charging upwards of $40 some even over $100 per copy of FSX Gold. I seriously doubt the expansion is worth anywhere near that much. At most maybe $50($30 for FSX Deluxe & $20 for Acceleration seems reasonable to me) for a never opened copy. What made these sellers justify these insane price gouges for FSX Gold? I get that the EH101 P51 & F18 are desirable aircraft for allot of players but not worth insane price gouging even if the copy was never used or even opened.
