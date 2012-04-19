Hi there,
I have a question over the Shockwave 3D Lights, these lights are really nice and look much more realistic! I want to use this system in a A330 from CLS Simulations, to fit these lights on a airplane is a lot of work (mostly, trial an error!) after 3 hours, I got the tail light and Strove lights exactly in the right place!! then I went to make a short flight from Los Rodeos Tenerife to La Palma, A very short flight!! after the landing( wich was very good!) I did a walkaround to enjoy the new lights in my A330, and when I look the tail light, it wasen't not in the right place!!!!!!
Can someone explain this extrange situation to me, I'll be very thankfull!! Then I went back to Los Rodeos, and once on the groud, the damn lights where in the right place again!!
Thanks in advance for help, I'm not new in Flight Simulation, I am busy with these hobby for about 30 years now!!
Thanks again!
Cub51
Bookmarks