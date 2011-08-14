I used to do this years ago so I had a go at doing it again.
Just as an experiment I spawned 3 Mustang aircraft from an invisible airport/waypoint. I had them spawn 3 minutes apart all to go to the same airfield.
The spawn times were 09:00, 09:03 & 09:06, when I waited at the arrival airfield they didn't show at the time they should have arrived which was 09:55, 09:58 & 10:01.
But I waited by accelerating the sim time, they didn't appear on radar till 11:00, they all landed OK but why the 2 hour delay?
I'm sure the last time I played around with this I never got such a long delay, has anybody else ever done this?
Col.
