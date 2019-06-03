Thread: Having trouble installing Acceleration expansion to Deluxe

So my old copy of FSX Gold no longer worked after countless attempts of installing it to a new PC & mainly wanted it for the Acceleration expansion so I ended up tossing it. Bad disk I guess. Luckily I also happened to have a copy of FSX Deluxe & decided to get a used copy of the Acceleration expansion pack. The FSX Deluxe copy installed on the new computer just fine but after installing the used copy of Acceleration it basically nullified my Deluxe product key registration & turned it into a free trial version that only played for 30 minutes. I uninstalled the whole thing & reinstalled FSX Deluxe which worked fine without Acceleration but ended up having the same error & enters free trial mode after trying Acceleration again.
What is causing this? This is an official licensed Microsoft product meant to tac onto the Deluxe version of FSX as that’s how FSX Gold was basically setup. I also notice the FSX Acceleration install wizard doesn't even prompt me to activate the product key. I tried sifting through as many product key related files as I could to find the issue no avail. Part of me is tempted to dig through the CD files for the product key activation prompt in my copy of FSX Deluxe to see if that can register my Acceleration since there doesn't seem to be one there. Microsoft really should develop an easier way to activate or reset these product keys online. Its honestly more of a nuisance to users rather than an anti-theft measure for Microsoft.
