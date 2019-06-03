Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Having trouble installing Acceleration expansion to Deluxe

    Striker213
    Having trouble installing Acceleration expansion to Deluxe

    So my old copy of FSX Gold no longer worked after countless attempts of installing it to a new PC & mainly wanted it for the Acceleration expansion so I ended up tossing it. Bad disk I guess. Luckily I also happened to have a copy of FSX Deluxe & decided to get a used copy of the Acceleration expansion pack. The FSX Deluxe copy installed on the new computer just fine but after installing the used copy of Acceleration it basically nullified my Deluxe product key registration & turned it into a free trial version that only played for 30 minutes. I uninstalled the whole thing & reinstalled FSX Deluxe which worked fine without Acceleration but ended up having the same error & enters free trial mode after trying Acceleration again.

    What is causing this? This is an official licensed Microsoft product meant to tac onto the Deluxe version of FSX as that’s how FSX Gold was basically setup. I also notice the FSX Acceleration install wizard doesn't even prompt me to activate the product key. I tried sifting through as many product key related files as I could to find the issue no avail. Part of me is tempted to dig through the CD files for the product key activation prompt in my copy of FSX Deluxe to see if that can register my Acceleration since there doesn't seem to be one there. Microsoft really should develop an easier way to activate or reset these product keys online. Its honestly more of a nuisance to users rather than an anti-theft measure for Microsoft.
    jethrom
    Hi Striker213,

    You might read through this thread for your answer https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...ght=1-80004005

    Win 10 with FSX Acceleration Pack Error 1-80004005 30min Demo mode. You need to edit your System Registry as below to online Activate your Copy of AccPack once the registry case sensitive UpperFilters entry should be rectified to read PartMgr
    Upon next FSX restart you will be presented with the online activation panel (have your 25 digit AccPack Activation key ready)

    Regedit can be started from the OS start menu "run" dialog.

    The directory-tree path to the Key within the Registry Editor. "Regedit"

    Computer
    \    HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE
    \SYSTEM
    \CurrentControlSet
    \Control
    \Class
    \{4DE36967-E325-11CE-BFC1-08002BE10318}

    Click pic to view larger or click again to see even larger pic at the host site.


    In the edit Multistring panel above where it shows PartMgr Please make sure there are no other erroneous or extra entries other than the case sensitive word PartMgr spelt with Capital P & Capital M.
