I’ve been a flight sim fan since FSX first came out & was pretty hyped when they announced FS2020. 2020 is now here so it shouldn't be long now before we can get our hands on the next gen MFS. FSX was great & all but expansions were very limited & Acceleration or Gold(Deluxe including Acceleration) were the only worth while ones that are getting harder to find & private sellers tend to price gouge them.
I would like to see Microsoft include everything added to FSX since its inception(at least everything up until FSX Gold) but knowing Microsoft they’d rather have us buy the expansions separately. So can we hope for similar expansions like acceleration? Or will they just throw in a few basic civilian aircraft & leave addons up to the modders?
