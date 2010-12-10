Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Where can find bgl.comp?

  1. Today, 03:18 PM #1
    asos
    asos is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Athens, Greece
    Posts
    830
    Blog Entries
    1

    Default Where can find bgl.comp?

    I am looking for bgl.comp,so I can move scenery files. Does anyone know where I can find it please?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:30 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,372

    Default

    Will this work for you, Nick? https://www.avsim.com/forums/topic/3...vailable-here/

    Scroll down to the bgl.comp
    Last edited by mrzippy; Today at 03:32 PM.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Bgl,Comp.
    By snubii in forum FS-AOM Support
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-12-2010, 08:03 AM
  2. ADE 9x not running with BGL Comp from FSX SDK. Running Windows 7 and FSX SP2
    By Bigfitz75 in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 09-22-2010, 10:03 PM
  3. FSX planner & fsx bgl comp. help please!
    By dasspr in forum Scenery Design
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 12-24-2008, 02:31 AM
  4. BGL Comp Error
    By gelowims in forum Airport for Windows Support
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 02-06-2008, 09:07 PM
  5. what happened to the ss comp and the monthy comp?
    By flyerBoy in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-02-2002, 05:59 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules