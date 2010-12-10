Thread: Where can find bgl.comp?

I am looking for bgl.comp,so I can move scenery files. Does anyone know where I can find it please?
I am looking for bgl.comp,so I can move scenery files. Does anyone know where I can find it please?
Will this work for you, Nick? https://www.avsim.com/forums/topic/3...vailable-here/
Scroll down to the bgl.comp
Last edited by mrzippy; Today at 03:32 PM.
Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers
Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
Bookmarks