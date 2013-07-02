Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Basler BT67 Keys

  Today, 05:55 PM
    Ray Hff
    Default Basler BT67 Keys

    On the Basler BT67, file basler_bt67_v2.zip, what is the function of Shift + 5 which is labeled "Keys"?
  Today, 06:46 PM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    Default

    Does anything happen when you press Shift+5?
  Today, 06:48 PM
    Ray Hff
    Default

    Not that I can see.
  Today, 07:30 PM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Ray Hff View Post
    Not that I can see.
    Me, either! Also looking at the C-47 V2 and V 3.1406. The clincher for not seeing anything is this:

    [Window04]
    background_color=0,0,0
    size_mm=1,1
    position=0
    visible=1
    nomenu=1
    type=SPECIAL
    ident=10002

    gauge00=BT67!Keys, 0,0,1,1

    Basically 1 pixel by 1 pixel. I may search to see if there was ever a question about this. Maybe best bet would be to PM Manfred and ask about it!
