Thread: Basler BT67 Keys

On the Basler BT67, file basler_bt67_v2.zip, what is the function of Shift + 5 which is labeled "Keys"?
Does anything happen when you press Shift+5?
Not that I can see.
[Window04]
background_color=0,0,0
size_mm=1,1
position=0
visible=1
nomenu=1
type=SPECIAL
ident=10002
gauge00=BT67!Keys, 0,0,1,1
Basically 1 pixel by 1 pixel. I may search to see if there was ever a question about this. Maybe best bet would be to PM Manfred and ask about it!
