Thread: Boise, Idaho (KBOI) to Tucson, Arizona B717 AirTran

    Default Boise, Idaho (KBOI) to Tucson, Arizona B717 AirTran

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 125.4 KB  ID: 215105

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 135.3 KB  ID: 215106

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 114.2 KB  ID: 215107

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 119.5 KB  ID: 215108

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 20.7 KB  ID: 215109

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 49.7 KB  ID: 215110

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 77.0 KB  ID: 215111

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 41.0 KB  ID: 215112

    Please see PART 2
    Default

    PART 2

    Approach and landing in Tucson

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 150.3 KB  ID: 215113

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 127.6 KB  ID: 215114

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 192.8 KB  ID: 215115

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 129.9 KB  ID: 215116

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 54.5 KB  ID: 215117

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 54.1 KB  ID: 215118

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 129.2 KB  ID: 215119

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 70.0 KB  ID: 215120

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 82.4 KB  ID: 215121
    Default

    Excellent shots "David!! Being, ever since RW flying, a night flying fan I really enjoy your night detail!!

    Michael
    Default

    Nice 717 David, and I'm a fan of your "from day into the night" flights. Excellent job!
    Default

    Great Tucson at night!
