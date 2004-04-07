I have painted several aircraft for FSX, FS2004,and xplane11. They all had complete fueslages both left and right sides
and they turned out pretty good for my skills.
I use paintdotnet. I want to paint the Carenado B200,and the latest version of the Magnight 787 v140 for xplane11.
The problem is the fuselage is in more than one piece and not in proportion to it's actual shape and size.
How does one get these textures assembled for painting. I searched xplane.org but the explanation there I didn't understand.
Any help would be appreciated
Thanks,yotuke
