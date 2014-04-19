Thread: Bristol-170 Freighter "Hawkair" arriving at Vancouver (FSX)

After a bumpy flight in stormy and cold weather, "Hawkair Aviation" British built Bristol Freighter approaches Vancouver carrying a heavy load of mining tools.
Mike Stone made this model almost 16 years ago and I'm still pleased with it. I'm so happy I have all his models in my hanger. He created lots of FS planes for us, all small basic files and easy to use in every PC. You can add panels and soundsets like I did and there are numerous repaints available. Many of his models are updated by several designers.
FSX Gold with Acceleration
Freeware Bristol Freighter by Mike Stone (FS9 library, dozens of repaints available from all over the world)
Freeware Vancouver Airport update
Payware ORBX scenery
Drzewiecki Grass / snow textures
HDE-V2 clouds
Please click on the pics for a better view:
The landing in the replay:******
