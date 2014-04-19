Thread: Bristol-170 Freighter "Hawkair" arriving at Vancouver (FSX)

Results 1 to 7 of 7

Bristol-170 Freighter "Hawkair" arriving at Vancouver (FSX)

    Default Bristol-170 Freighter "Hawkair" arriving at Vancouver (FSX)

    After a bumpy flight in stormy and cold weather, "Hawkair Aviation" British built Bristol Freighter approaches Vancouver carrying a heavy load of mining tools.
    Mike Stone made this model almost 16 years ago and I'm still pleased with it. I'm so happy I have all his models in my hanger. He created lots of FS planes for us, all small basic files and easy to use in every PC. You can add panels and soundsets like I did and there are numerous repaints available. Many of his models are updated by several designers.

    FSX Gold with Acceleration
    Freeware Bristol Freighter by Mike Stone (FS9 library, dozens of repaints available from all over the world)
    Freeware Vancouver Airport update
    Payware ORBX scenery
    Drzewiecki Grass / snow textures
    HDE-V2 clouds


    The landing in the replay:
    Default

    Thanks very much for looking, I hope you liked the old Workhorse
    GREETZ!!
    Default

    And another new one for me! Like it!
    Default

    Thank you David, they were a common sight in the air when I was a kid.

    A few more Canadian Bristol Freighters in my hanger:

    Default

    Unique and fine flight!
    Default

    Thanks!

    Here's the link to a nice YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q145...acwo-Nu81vqNJA
    Default

    An exciting flight in the Bristol freighter Jan. Great shots of it too. I have some in my collection, but have not flown them for a long time. Looks like you have a nice hanger of 170 paints.
Larry
    Larry
