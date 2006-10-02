Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Cut me some slack...FLAK!

  Today, 05:10 PM
    mrzippy
    Jan 2012
    San Francisco, California
    17,359

    Cut me some slack...FLAK!

    Just a nice friendly flight

    Click image for larger version.  Name: bang.JPG  Views: 0  Size: 182.6 KB  ID: 215060

    Click image for larger version.  Name: bang1.JPG  Views: 0  Size: 192.6 KB  ID: 215061
  Today, 05:35 PM
    kalizzi
    Aug 2012
    Scotland
    821

    Default

    Wow, amazing Charlie, May I ask how do you do that?

    Best wishes.

    Khalid
