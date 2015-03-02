Thread: How do a share a single PCB ground across multiple digital switches in parallel?

I'm new to using perf boards and am trying to figure out how to ground multiple digital inputs using a single ground wire. I have an 20 pin bus cable going from a FI GSA-010 main board to an extender board that splits the bus into the PCB/perfboard; 16 inputs, 4 grounds. How do I share a single ground with the 16 digital inputs so they run in parallel vs running in a series?
I've tried creating a single ground strip and attaching each digital switch ground to the ground strip I've created. Unfortunately, that creates a circuit that shares the switch inputs, and doesn't isolated each switch. This image has the extender board using one ground (which connects to me perf board ground strip on the left hand side), and the red wire connecting to a switch input on the perf board. https://ibb.co/vdG0Wm2
Example; using two switches, switch one or switch two will only turn on if both switches are turned on. Do I need to create a separate ground for each digital switch/input? Here is the backside of the switch panel that I'm working on: https://ibb.co/dchZ6w1
I've taken a couple photos. My soldering skills aren't very great, so bear with me. I'm also new at this, so any help is appreciated. I'm sure this is a simple question to most. Top side: holding the PCB ground that will feed into ground strip: https://ibb.co/12rtKQK. The underside showing how my solder connects the grounds to the ground input on the left hand side: https://ibb.co/xCFN6Fr
This is the solder and tools I have available right now: https://ibb.co/QX02yxF . I suspected the solder gauge might be too heavy, but it does seem to work when I connect a single switch. It's when I add a second switch to the shared ground that the circuit then requires both switches on, which then activates both switches. If one switch is on, and the other is off, both switches are then off.
Bookmarks