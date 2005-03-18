good afternoon,
I have been a user of Flight Simulator for many years and of course with the possibility of a new simulator being presented I have been reading very carefully everything that has been written about the new Flight Simulator 2020, but there is a detail that I have not yet seen and that I think is extremely important for a simulator that wants to be a representation of rality.
In my opinion, one of the biggest gaps that has always existed in Flight Simulator was the ILS and VFR approaches based on reality.
there are hundreds of airports with curved approaches, which were never implemented in the simulator for example in the case of my country LPMA (Madeira), being one of the most irrialistic approaches that exists.
In the same way, there are airports that, despite having runways with ILS, the most active runway is not this one.
Personally I am excited with everything I have seen about the FS2020, but these details, like many others that seem to be small, translate into a possible great simulator
it could be fantastic that the team of programmers, had a page of suggestions to increase reality by themes, in order to understand what could be improved before the FS2020 was launched on the market
best regards
Deolindo Baptista
Bookmarks