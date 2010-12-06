Thread: transparencies

Results 1 to 1 of 1

    I am designing some scenery for X Plane. I am using the orthophotos produced by wedbing and I am tying to trim them. In fsx I simply cut them using Serif Photoplus and when loaded they were transparent. However in X Plane it doesn't work the same. The images are 512x512 so I simply created a blank 512 image with a transparent background then copied and pasted the original image into the newly created image then cut around the image clearly displaying the transparency but it still doesn't work. I then tried creating an Alpha with DXTBMP but it still doesn't work, anyone help me here?
