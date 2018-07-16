Hello everyone
I had FSX Gold with accel pack on an ext disk that unfortunately crashed. I deleted every FSX key there was in the registry and every FSX related folder in the AppData/Roaming and ProgramData folders. I also cleaned the registry with various programs (e.g. ccleaner, ASC)
Now I have been trying to reinstall FSX on a new ext disk but.... in vain. I keep getting the "repair or remove" screen instead of the familiar installation screen and whichever option between repair/remove I choose, I get the 1610 (or the 1628) error informing me about the corrupt installation data.
I have been looking for a solution for 3-4 days, employed quite a few, but none worked....
If anyone has any ideas, or if anyone has faced and solved the same problem, you are more than welcome to chip in.
Thank you very much.
Vassilis
PS I am attaching the verbose log of the setup.exe file in case someone finds it useful
http://users.sch.gr/hartzoulakis/log.zip
Bookmarks