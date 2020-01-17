Thread: A P-51D Mustang Escorting B17s Over Germany, Jan. 1944

Hi!
Now closing to completion with my WWII warplanes collection. Maybe a one or two here and there (or if you have any special request -- provided you give me a link to download the concerned plane ; mostly known and common planes only)
That one is the famed P-51D Mustang on a escort with a formation of B17 bombers! January 1944, above central Germany and heading 052 degree, as the evening dawn is closing
-- that view with:
.boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
.a free P-51D Mustang
.weather with the FSXWX freeware
.the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set --
