Thread: A P-51D Mustang Escorting B17s Over Germany, Jan. 1944

  Today, 03:06 PM #1
    flightsimg's Avatar
    flightsimg
    flightsimg is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Dijon (Burgundy), France
    Posts
    2,550

    A P-51D Mustang Escorting B17s Over Germany, Jan. 1944

    Hi!
    Now closing to completion with my WWII warplanes collection. Maybe a one or two here and there (or if you have any special request -- provided you give me a link to download the concerned plane ; mostly known and common planes only)
    That one is the famed P-51D Mustang on a escort with a formation of B17 bombers! January 1944, above central Germany and heading 052 degree, as the evening dawn is closing




    Click image for larger version.  Name: mustng.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 206.8 KB  ID: 215048

    -- that view with:
    .boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
    .a free P-51D Mustang
    .weather with the FSXWX freeware
    .the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set --
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
  Today, 03:38 PM #2
    Rupert
    Rupert
    Rupert is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    3,927

    Default

    Great shot G'erard! Lots of planes in that flight!!

    Michael
  Today, 03:51 PM #3
    flightsimg
    flightsimg
    flightsimg is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Dijon (Burgundy), France
    Posts
    2,550

    Default

    Great again you're back! Thanks. Yes that's a (free ) astute formation of B17s which can be tweaked in different ways
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
  Today, 04:02 PM #4
    lifejogger
    lifejogger
    lifejogger is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Llano Estacado
    Posts
    13,289

    Default

    Love this shot. The B-17 crews called the P-51 Mustangs their little friends.
  Today, 04:14 PM #5
    flightsimg
    flightsimg
    flightsimg is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Dijon (Burgundy), France
    Posts
    2,550

    Default

    Thanks! Sure; they were their shield in the sky
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
