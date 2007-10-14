Thread: I want to adapt a gauge for use with another aircraft

Hello,
I am using the freeware C-47 Version 3.12 Beta by Manfred Jahn. It has a superb gauge called "monitor" that is super handy and very useful. I am including a screenshot of it:
It was developed by Manfred Jahn based on Rick Federmann's Textinfo Gauge. There is a folder called "monitor" under the panel folder of the C-47 and it has an xml configuration that is 70 pages long.
My question:
Is there an easy way to utilise this amazing gauge with another model (for my personal use strictly)? I tried copying the "monitor" folder into the stock FSX DC-3 panel folder, and edited the panel.cfg file by adding the relevant entry, but it doesn't work.
Any help / advise is most appreciated. Charlie if you are out there, please help.
Best wishes.
Khalid
