Thread: I want to adapt a gauge for use with another aircraft

  Today, 05:31 PM
    kalizzi
    kalizzi
    kalizzi
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Scotland
    Posts
    805

    I want to adapt a gauge for use with another aircraft

    Hello,

    I am using the freeware C-47 Version 3.12 Beta by Manfred Jahn. It has a superb gauge called "monitor" that is super handy and very useful. I am including a screenshot of it:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: ti_gauge.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 82.5 KB  ID: 215039

    It was developed by Manfred Jahn based on Rick Federmann's Textinfo Gauge. There is a folder called "monitor" under the panel folder of the C-47 and it has an xml configuration that is 70 pages long.

    My question:

    Is there an easy way to utilise this amazing gauge with another model (for my personal use strictly)? I tried copying the "monitor" folder into the stock FSX DC-3 panel folder, and edited the panel.cfg file by adding the relevant entry, but it doesn't work.

    Any help / advise is most appreciated. Charlie if you are out there, please help.

    Best wishes.

    Khalid
    Asus P8Z77-V Premium Mobo w\32GB MSATA Caching SSD On-Board | i7-3770K CPU | 16GB DDR3 1600 | FSX Gold on 1TB boot SSD | P3Dv4 on 512MB SSD | 1TB+2TB WD HDDs | 2 Asus GTX660 2GB Ti Cu cards w\SLI | Win7 Pro 64 | REX Full Catalogue | ORBX FTX Full Catalogue | Saitek Flight Control Pro w\Dual Throttle Quadrants+Pedals | 24"+2x19" HP Monitors | 1000W PSU

  Today, 05:47 PM
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,352

    Default

    So I'm the expert, eh?? I'll give it a look!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
  Today, 06:13 PM
    kalizzi
    kalizzi
    kalizzi
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Scotland
    Posts
    805

    Default

    Oh yes you are, time proven, and thanks in advance appreciate your help.
    Asus P8Z77-V Premium Mobo w\32GB MSATA Caching SSD On-Board | i7-3770K CPU | 16GB DDR3 1600 | FSX Gold on 1TB boot SSD | P3Dv4 on 512MB SSD | 1TB+2TB WD HDDs | 2 Asus GTX660 2GB Ti Cu cards w\SLI | Win7 Pro 64 | REX Full Catalogue | ORBX FTX Full Catalogue | Saitek Flight Control Pro w\Dual Throttle Quadrants+Pedals | 24"+2x19" HP Monitors | 1000W PSU

