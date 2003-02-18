See the ATC communications here
A United Boeing 757-200, registration N18112 performing flight UA-1871 from Newark,NJ (USA) to Los Angeles,CA (USA) with 168 passengers and 6 crew, was climbing out of Newark's runway 22R when the crew stopped the climb at 2500 feet reporting engine (RB211) problems and requesting "vectors around here" further advising they had a compressor stall on the right hand engine. The crew subsequently advised they were running the checklists for single engine, the crew declared emergency.
