Thread: Night Landing in Sydney

Night Landing in Sydney

    Thought I'd pop down to Sydney and enjoy the summer weather. (80*[email protected] 04:00.) This is the ORBX scenery package which I really enjoy. Having said that, in a place as detailed as this even at night the old 5.2G single core just can't keep up at a speed I can fly. So sadly, this is in P3d v4.5.

    After all the "upgrades," almost all the decent default aircraft were removed. (I guess they weren't willing to pay the copyright fees.) But they do have a couple of pretty good GA planes. This is one of them. Be aware! If you still have several good default aircraft in P3D, don't allow it to do "upgrades!" If it does, most of your favorite planes will probably disappear!

    Hope you enjoyed this approach! Maybe one of these days I'll have to time to do more flying again!

    Michael
    That was a DARK night Michael! Enjoyed the night shots, great landing!
