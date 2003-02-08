Thread: Night Landing in Sydney

Night Landing in Sydney
Thought I'd pop down to Sydney and enjoy the summer weather. (80*[email protected] 04:00.) This is the ORBX scenery package which I really enjoy. Having said that, in a place as detailed as this even at night the old 5.2G single core just can't keep up at a speed I can fly. So sadly, this is in P3d v4.5.
After all the "upgrades," almost all the decent default aircraft were removed. (I guess they weren't willing to pay the copyright fees.) But they do have a couple of pretty good GA planes. This is one of them. Be aware! If you still have several good default aircraft in P3D, don't allow it to do "upgrades!" If it does, most of your favorite planes will probably disappear!
Hope you enjoyed this approach! Maybe one of these days I'll have to time to do more flying again!
Michael
i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, Aorus Z390 LGA 1151 MB, Kraken X61 280 mm water cooler, Corsair RM850X PS, Planteks full size tower, 64gig of DDR4 3200 RAM, EVGA 1080 GPU, 4TB "Black" HD, 1Tb SSD, joystick, rudder pedals, yoke, multi control panel, three monitors set up for panaramic views, Bose surround sound system, and a ton of powered usb ports.
