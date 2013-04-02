Thread: Debut of Exciting Saab 340 Flight With Amazing Sky

Shalom and greetings all my pals,
Presenting debut flight of new payware VirtualCol Saab 340 from PABR Wiley Post–Will Rogers Memorial Airport located in Barrow, Alaska to PASC Deadhorse Airport near Prudhoe Bay in Deadhorse ,Alaska. That payware addon at dirt cheap price of few bucks (actually 4 bucks) on is pretty good and fun to fly!!!!
On climb to FI190 to start the flight route KOZAK SEJYY TUNDA HUBIN CIMAS ZEPAD after take off from runway 07
WOW Count how many colors in the amazing sky
Check out shiny propeller hub
Cannot resist the sky
Now cruising at Fl190 in -35 degree Arctic weather!!
Check out nice combo view of tail and sky
Cruising across brutal freezing Arctic Circle area
Sorry cannot resist the skyline view
Nice cockpit panel!!!!
Cruising
Because of regulations of the forums not permitting more than 10 screenshots per post, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink below to view rest of exciting trip.
Here is the hyperlink: http://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/th...flight-amazing
Thank you for viewing. Stay tuned for next exciting flight.
Regards,
Aharon
Bookmarks