Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Brake Message

  1. Today, 12:49 PM #1
    jetset2
    jetset2 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Lincoln, lincolnshire, United Kingdom.
    Posts
    4

    Default Brake Message

    How do you get rid of the brake message on FS9 start up

    Rgds Steve H
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:12 PM #2
    Roger Wensley's Avatar
    Roger Wensley
    Roger Wensley is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    was Canada
    Posts
    449

    Default

    OK, I will ask: what "brake message" is that, which I do not see when I start FS9?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:35 PM #3
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,350

    Default

    Parking brake?? Or just plain "brake"?? All aircraft?
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:44 PM #4
    CRJ_simpilot's Avatar
    CRJ_simpilot
    CRJ_simpilot is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    KFNL
    Posts
    3,439

    Default

    If you want to abbreviate or eliminate the message all together you have to edit the language.dll file in Resource Hacker. Or if you want the already modified language.dll file go to the library here and look for file abbreviatedmessages-fsx.zip

    If you want, I can take a look at the language.dll and delete the brakes text altogether. That is if I can find the right entry.
    My forum project. Click me
    OOM errors? Read this.
    Pick an Amazon wish list, help a child out
    From RLG, Fly heading 053, intercept 315 DVV, look for the orange glow of a SAM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 03:01 PM #5
    HornetAircraft's Avatar
    HornetAircraft
    HornetAircraft is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    OH
    Posts
    126

    Default

    I've chosen to add a line to my fs9.cfg though I don't remember what it was, but it removed all red text from the sim completely.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 03:07 PM #6
    whitegn
    whitegn is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2010
    Location
    Hutt City, New Zealand
    Posts
    39

    Default

    Not sure we're talking about the same thing, but:

    In the [SIM] section of FS9.cfg, add the following line:

    show_brake_message=0

    Cheers,
    Grae
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. To Brake or not to brake...
    By g8tr in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-02-2012, 07:10 AM
  2. Park Brake/Brake light Problem
    By baronvontossa in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-07-2012, 12:52 AM
  3. To Brake or not to Brake......
    By MongooseMike in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 03-30-2009, 11:09 PM
  4. Parking brake hold and taxi at brake release
    By swaggyroo in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 06-25-2006, 12:17 AM
  5. Brake Message (removal) in FS2002.cfg
    By waterbat22 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-29-2002, 12:30 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules