Thread: Brake Message

How do you get rid of the brake message on FS9 start up
Rgds Steve H
How do you get rid of the brake message on FS9 start up
Rgds Steve H
OK, I will ask: what "brake message" is that, which I do not see when I start FS9?
Parking brake?? Or just plain "brake"?? All aircraft?
Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers
Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
If you want to abbreviate or eliminate the message all together you have to edit the language.dll file in Resource Hacker. Or if you want the already modified language.dll file go to the library here and look for file abbreviatedmessages-fsx.zip
If you want, I can take a look at the language.dll and delete the brakes text altogether. That is if I can find the right entry.
My forum project. Click me
OOM errors? Read this.
Pick an Amazon wish list, help a child out
From RLG, Fly heading 053, intercept 315 DVV, look for the orange glow of a SAM.
I've chosen to add a line to my fs9.cfg though I don't remember what it was, but it removed all red text from the sim completely.
Not sure we're talking about the same thing, but:
In the [SIM] section of FS9.cfg, add the following line:
show_brake_message=0
Cheers,
Grae
Bookmarks