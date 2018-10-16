Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Add on scenery question.

    Hello All
    I have many add on airports (freeware)
    My question..when adding a third party airport ,should you somehow disable the stock Fs9 airport it's replacing or will having both cause problems.

    Thanks Andrew
    I've never disabled the stock, normally the addon over rides it.

    Col.
    Hi, Socks!

    I have found that sometimes the readme file will suggest removing the default or more likely, any other addon of the same airport. If there is no mention of removal, I normally leave the default airport alone.
    Thanks to you both.
    The only reason I am asking is because iam noticing some strange things with certain add-on airports ,as an example I have a very good scenery for LSZH , but I notice that when adding weather via FSRealWX I will often be positioned at the wrong runway for the prevailing wind direction ,now with most stock airports this is not a problem as I simply re load the aircraft and eventually I will be positioned at the correct runway, this doesn't happen with some add-on airports ,and I usually have to position the aircraft myself even though I have requested the active runway (which is incorrect as per prevailing wind)
    Also when deciding to position the aircraft myself I notice that (in the case of my LSZH airport ) the runways listed should be ILS equipped but are not .
    There definitely feels that something ain't quite right .
    Another third party freeware airport ULLI also shows no gates or parking spaces in FsNavigator .
    These sceneries are very good by the way ,as are the others that I have ,but I do get these anomalies .
    I appreciate that my description of what is occurring maybe a bit confusing,but I hope you can get some idea of what is going on.

    Thanks Andrew
