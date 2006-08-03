I run FS2004 and PMDG 737 and fly to CYEG Edmonton. as I near the aiport, I get an OOM crash. I then try to fly out of CYEG gtet airborne about 15 miles away and get and OOM crash. I recently updated to Airac 1911 from 1903. SO I decided to uninstall PMDG737 and reinstalli it and go to Airac1807. I fly CYYC to CYEG and just after landng an OOM Crash.
So it there abny sort of issuse wit CYEG Sebery creating an OOM Crash?
My FS2004 version od PMDG 737 has been stable forr years now this?
Help anyone?
Bookmarks