Hello to all of you.I use FS9 many years and everything was ok until 2 days ago.I have problem with Saitek X52 normal edition in FS9 and especially with ailerons and elevator.The 2 axis do not follow the movements of mine.The control panel of the Saitek X52 show everything is ok when i move all the axes and press all the switches.But 2 days ago I tried to install FS98 in my Win7 system and see if was possible to play remembering the old days.Installation was succesfull the game started but there was no scenery(not installation problem but display issue) no external views, cockpit ok , sound ok , Saitek X52 not ok , keeboard ok .I tried a few times more ,the scenery was visible for a while from cockpit view and after few secs went black. So I uninstalled FS98 returned to FS9 and saw the problem with Saitek until now.I remember that before FS98 setup begins there is a knob under the setup knob saying "reinstall Direct Play5.0" and I click it .I do not know if it matters.Any ideas what is wrong?Thank you for your time.
