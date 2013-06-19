I'm having an issue with tree textures for the Guam PGUM scenery by Bill Melichar, available here guam04.zip. Some tree textures don't have alpha channels so you wind up with a black rectangular box with the image of the tree inside it. I know one cure for this is to use DXTBmp and create and save an alpha channel for those textures. However, a few of the textures i cannot create an alpha channel for, for example texture CocoPalm_shortWide.bmp. The alpha channel just stays white. I'm assuming that maybe the black in that texture file is not pure black? Is there a way to make the alpha channel without doing a lot of editing to the bmp? Or is there another program that will make the alpha channel that works better than DXTBmp? I guess I could find another palm tree with a good alpha and make a copy of it and then just rename it to CocoPalm_shortWide.bmp? Thx for any help. I'm also having this issue with some trees at PHNL, which is another Bill Melichar airport file available here. Funny, I've used these sceneries for quite a long time now and didn't have issues, but that was on older laptops with different vid cards and OS, I don't know why that would make a difference, but something has made a difference. Running windows 10 now with Nvidia Geforce GTC 1050Ti.
