I've had enough of trying to load FSX into Windows 10 so I'm going to come at it from a different angle by upgrading my XP pc.
I've had to upgrade the power supply since it died so rather than bin it, I decided to make some canny purchases on our favourite auction site and came up with a new (to me) motherboard with an Intel Core Duo 3.16Ghz CPU and 4GB RAM, 8GB extra Ram and a 500GB hard drive. Once this is in I'll be installing XP 64bit so I can increase the RAM to 8GB.
I don't intend connecting this PC to the internet, instead I'll be using the Windows 10 machine for downloads etc.; in the meantime I'm getting used to X-Plane 10 which, at the moment, seems to be behaving very well with all of my Saitek gear although the controls are a bit sensitive, so I might pull the trigger on X-Plane 11 at a later time.
So once I've dragged myself kicking and screaming into 2010 I hope to be flying my FSX/XP Canberra, Lancaster, Tiger Moth, Mosquito and Vulcan.
Happy days.
