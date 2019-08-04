Hi all. I am getting back into simming after some years off. I use to like flying jets such as the 737 etc but now looking to learn a more realistic Cessna 172. My goal is to set it up like a small mini cockpit of a Cessna 172. I already bought the new honeycomb yoke and Logitech rudder pedals. Ive not used any yet as I am in the middle of moving so it be a couple of weeks be for I use them but been looking forward to it. I also got Logitech G Saitek Pro Flight Multi Panel. In the end I'm looking to get Logitech G Saitek Pro Flight Instrument Panel and make it look like a Cessna cockpit. At the moment I'm just using my X52pro throttle but planning on getting the honeycomb throttle.
On to the touch screen I have ELECROW Monitor Display IPS Screen -7 Inch 1024X600 HD TFT LCD with Touch screen could I some how use this for some of the instruments like map etc?. I bought it for raspberry pie but was a failed project lol.
Thanks.
Bookmarks