Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: RTW Retro Flight #116 London Gatwick to Rotterdam . . . 1959

  1. Today, 09:39 PM #1
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    16,490

    Default RTW Retro Flight #116 London Gatwick to Rotterdam . . . 1959

    Morton air Services flight MT1 is a De Havilland DH-104 Dove flying from London Gatwick to Rotterdam, (EGKK - EHRD). We have 100 gallons of fuel on board for the 178 nm flight. Moderate cloud cover is expected for the entire flight. We will be cruising at an altitude of 3,000 feet.

    Thanks to:
    Aircraft: De Havilland DH-104 Dove. The model and original textures are by Derek Palmer. The 1959 Morton Air Services pint is by Garry Russell.
    Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard Wright, Frederick Coleman, Dave Jones, Paul Haak, Marty Lochmiller, Ake Lindberg, Harland Sandberg, Richard Wright and Gary Harper, at www.calclassic.com
    Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1 Standard and:
    - London Gatwick Airport Afcad and scenery elements by Nikko Yaginuma. Ground2K files by Tom Gibson.
    Beta-tested by Harry Biard, Jaap de Baare, Wolfgang Gersch and Tom Gibson. www.calclassic.com
    - Rotterdam Airport is from the Central Europe scenery package by Wolfgang Gersch, Harry Biard, Michael Schneider, Jaap de Baare, Nikko Yaginuma, Tom Gibson, Bernard Leuenberger and Mike Stevens. At www.calclassic.com
    - Morton Air services winter timetable from October 4, 1959 from Time Table Images at www.timetableimages.com
    - Rwy12 and EZ Static Object and Scenery Libraries, at www.flightsim.com
    - FS2004 Classic Scenery Libraries v4a by Wolfgang Gersch, at www.flightsim.com
    - REX FS9 w/Overdrive & SP5.
    - Flight One Ground Environment Pro II
    - FS Genesis UT Europe.

    Click to Enlarge . . .

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_01.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 371.5 KB  ID: 214987
    1. Morton Air Services timetable for winter, October 4, 1959. This flight is on October 9, 1959.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_02.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 479.6 KB  ID: 214988
    2. Flight plan filed, passengers embarked, cockpit checks completed and engines started.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_03.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 325.1 KB  ID: 214989
    3. Taxiing out to runway 8R for departure.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_04.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 459.5 KB  ID: 214990
    4. We are in the air and the gear is up.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_05.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 407.5 KB  ID: 214991
    5. The flaps are up and we are turning on course for Rotterdam.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_06.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 462.5 KB  ID: 214992
    6. Cruising at 3,000 feet near Sittingbourne we see the Thames Estuary off to the left.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_07.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 399.8 KB  ID: 214993
    7. Passing over the Thames Estuary close to where it meets the North Sea.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_08.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 387.9 KB  ID: 214994
    8. Leaving the land behind we head out over the North Sea.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_09.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 276.4 KB  ID: 214995
    9. Cruising at 160 knots 20 nm from Ramsgate.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_10.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 308.9 KB  ID: 214996
    10. Still over the North Sea we are at the halfway point of the flight.

    More in the reply
    Last edited by NMLW; Today at 09:44 PM.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:43 PM #2
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    16,490

    Default RTW Retro Flight #116 London Gatwick to Rotterdam . . . 1959 Part II

    Click to Enlarge . . . .

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_11.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 351.3 KB  ID: 214997
    11. With ships below we turn toward the Dutch coast and Rotterdam.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_12.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 352.4 KB  ID: 214998
    12. About 15 nm from the coast we see more ships sailing to and from the Port of Rotterdam.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_13.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 370.1 KB  ID: 214999
    13. We make landfall near the small Dutch town of Stuifakker.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_14.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 392.9 KB  ID: 215000
    14. We are about 10 nm from Rotterdam.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_15.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 483.9 KB  ID: 215001
    15. About 6 nm from the airport we begin to descend with gear and flaps down.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_16.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 486.3 KB  ID: 215002
    16. Lined up and on the glide path to runway 24 descending through 160 feet.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_17.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 444.6 KB  ID: 215003
    17. Touchdown.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_18.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 391.5 KB  ID: 215004
    18. Near the end of the runway we are turning on to the taxiway.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_19.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 332.9 KB  ID: 215005
    19. Getting close to our assigned gate.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DH-104 Dove_Morton AS_20.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 381.1 KB  ID: 215006
    20. Parked, engines and all systems shut down and passengers disembarked. Thanks for flying Morton Air Services.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. RTW Retro Flight #114 Manchester to London Gatwick . . . 1961
    By NMLW in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 11-22-2019, 08:51 PM
  2. RTW Retro Flight #109 Amsterdam to Brussels . . . . . 1959
    By NMLW in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 08-23-2019, 11:12 PM
  3. RTW Retro Flight #106 Vienna to Rome . . . . . 1959
    By NMLW in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 06-02-2019, 12:56 AM
  4. RTW Retro Flight #83 RAF Luqa, Malta to London Gatwick . . . 1961
    By NMLW in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 11-29-2017, 08:05 PM
  5. RTW Retro Flight #30 Benghazi to Dakar . . . . . . . 1959
    By NMLW in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 19
    Last Post: 10-04-2013, 06:48 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules