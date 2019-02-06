Thread: RTW Retro Flight #116 London Gatwick to Rotterdam . . . 1959

Morton air Services flight MT1 is a De Havilland DH-104 Dove flying from London Gatwick to Rotterdam, (EGKK - EHRD). We have 100 gallons of fuel on board for the 178 nm flight. Moderate cloud cover is expected for the entire flight. We will be cruising at an altitude of 3,000 feet.
Thanks to:
Aircraft: De Havilland DH-104 Dove. The model and original textures are by Derek Palmer. The 1959 Morton Air Services pint is by Garry Russell.
Propliner AI & Traffic: CalClassic & FS Aviator - Tom Gibson, Mike Stevens, Jason Krogmann, Manuel Jagmann, Bill Towers, Nikko Yaginuma, Richard Wright, Frederick Coleman, Dave Jones, Paul Haak, Marty Lochmiller, Ake Lindberg, Harland Sandberg, Richard Wright and Gary Harper, at www.calclassic.com
Scenery and Add-ons: MS FS2004 v9.1 Standard and:
- London Gatwick Airport Afcad and scenery elements by Nikko Yaginuma. Ground2K files by Tom Gibson.
Beta-tested by Harry Biard, Jaap de Baare, Wolfgang Gersch and Tom Gibson. www.calclassic.com
- Rotterdam Airport is from the Central Europe scenery package by Wolfgang Gersch, Harry Biard, Michael Schneider, Jaap de Baare, Nikko Yaginuma, Tom Gibson, Bernard Leuenberger and Mike Stevens. At www.calclassic.com
- Morton Air services winter timetable from October 4, 1959 from Time Table Images at www.timetableimages.com
- Rwy12 and EZ Static Object and Scenery Libraries, at www.flightsim.com
- FS2004 Classic Scenery Libraries v4a by Wolfgang Gersch, at www.flightsim.com
- REX FS9 w/Overdrive & SP5.
- Flight One Ground Environment Pro II
- FS Genesis UT Europe.
1. Morton Air Services timetable for winter, October 4, 1959. This flight is on October 9, 1959.
2. Flight plan filed, passengers embarked, cockpit checks completed and engines started.
3. Taxiing out to runway 8R for departure.
4. We are in the air and the gear is up.
5. The flaps are up and we are turning on course for Rotterdam.
6. Cruising at 3,000 feet near Sittingbourne we see the Thames Estuary off to the left.
7. Passing over the Thames Estuary close to where it meets the North Sea.
8. Leaving the land behind we head out over the North Sea.
9. Cruising at 160 knots 20 nm from Ramsgate.
10. Still over the North Sea we are at the halfway point of the flight.
