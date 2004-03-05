Thread: Williamsport Regional (KIPT) to Roanoke Regional (KROA) Engine Trouble!

So I'm going to take a nice low and slow flight over the Appalachian Mountains. Thought I would take a single engine prop. Well, on the way I hit some snow/ice. Things were going fine until the engine started running rough, lost RPMs and airspeed and was on my way down in the mountains. (Not sure why the engine simulated loss of power)
PART 1
In the snow/ice
Not long after this, the engine went rough. I turned to a small field but was going down too quickly. I then aimed for a lake figuring I could either ditch or just make the shoreline. Just about the time I was getting close to landing, the engine roared back to life and I climbed out.
Did get any shots because I was too busy flying the plane.
Started to get back on course, flying fine then it started again. So, I was able to get to Potomac (W35) in Berkeley Springs, WV.
A safe landing
See PART 2
