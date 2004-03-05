Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Williamsport Regional (KIPT) to Roanoke Regional (KROA) Engine Trouble!

    Default Williamsport Regional (KIPT) to Roanoke Regional (KROA) Engine Trouble!

    So I'm going to take a nice low and slow flight over the Appalachian Mountains. Thought I would take a single engine prop. Well, on the way I hit some snow/ice. Things were going fine until the engine started running rough, lost RPMs and airspeed and was on my way down in the mountains. (Not sure why the engine simulated loss of power)

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 218.7 KB  ID: 214969

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 204.4 KB  ID: 214970

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 217.9 KB  ID: 214971

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 164.8 KB  ID: 214972

    In the snow/ice

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 118.5 KB  ID: 214973

    Not long after this, the engine went rough. I turned to a small field but was going down too quickly. I then aimed for a lake figuring I could either ditch or just make the shoreline. Just about the time I was getting close to landing, the engine roared back to life and I climbed out.

    Did get any shots because I was too busy flying the plane.

    Started to get back on course, flying fine then it started again. So, I was able to get to Potomac (W35) in Berkeley Springs, WV.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 141.2 KB  ID: 214974

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 171.5 KB  ID: 214975

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 139.4 KB  ID: 214976

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 213.7 KB  ID: 214977

    A safe landing

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 163.8 KB  ID: 214978

    See PART 2
    Default

    PART 2

    So I borrowed another plane!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 138.1 KB  ID: 214979

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 200.0 KB  ID: 214980

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 160.0 KB  ID: 214981

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 160.0 KB  ID: 214982

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr019.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 146.0 KB  ID: 214983

    Approach and landing in Roanoke. Landed runway 24, winds 290 Gusting to 28. Not fun!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr020.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 167.2 KB  ID: 214984

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr021.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 120.4 KB  ID: 214985

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr022.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 93.7 KB  ID: 214986
    Default

    Great you made it safe with your broken down little Cessna Not a bad plane you borrowed btw.
