Thread: Rwy 12 placement in list of sceneries.

Since we are talking about runways, does it matter where rwy 12 is located in the list of sceneries. I would think is to be first since other scenery would use objects. After all these year I don't know where to place it.
Thanks
Since we are talking about runways, does it matter where rwy 12 is located in the list of sceneries. I would think is to be first since other scenery would use objects. After all these year I don't know where to place it.
Thanks
Hi,
Library BGL files can be placed anywhere in the Scenery Library; it doesn't really matter.
Tom Gibson
CalClassic Propliner Page: http://www.calclassic.com
Bookmarks