Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Rwy 12 placement in list of sceneries.

  1. Today, 12:25 PM #1
    Rnglgdj
    Rnglgdj is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Greensburg PA
    Posts
    624

    Default Rwy 12 placement in list of sceneries.

    Since we are talking about runways, does it matter where rwy 12 is located in the list of sceneries. I would think is to be first since other scenery would use objects. After all these year I don't know where to place it.

    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:42 PM #2
    tgibson_new
    tgibson_new is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    San Diego
    Posts
    1,785

    Default

    Hi,

    Library BGL files can be placed anywhere in the Scenery Library; it doesn't really matter.
    Tom Gibson

    CalClassic Propliner Page: http://www.calclassic.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Runway 12 object placement problems
    By peugeot309style in forum FS2004
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 10-19-2011, 11:24 PM
  2. Why is the magnetic heading of rwy different from rwy No. ?
    By silen_thunter in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 01-28-2011, 02:59 AM
  3. RWY 12 exclude objects...
    By rayb in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 06-11-2005, 11:40 AM
  4. Pictures of Terminals Needed for RWY-12
    By edwardziegler in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-20-2005, 03:43 PM
  5. Question about RWY 12
    By n612ua in forum FS2004
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 11-25-2004, 08:10 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules