Our first fly-in for 2020 takes us up and over the Rocky Mountains and down into the Okanagan Valley. Departing from Vancouver (CYVR), we will take in the breathtaking views of the west coast and Rocky Mountains on our way to Kelowna (CYLW) in the heart of the Okanagan Valley.
Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us on Saturday, January 25th at 10h00est (15h00z) and 21h00est (Sunday 02h00z) for our January 2020 fly-in where we will fly from Vancouver (CYVR) to Kelowna (CYLW).
This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.
One lucky Canadian Xpress pilot will win:
â€¢ Any Real Flight Shop Product (Maximum $50.00 USD) from:
More information regarding this event including operational details, charts, optional add-on scenery and Canadian Xpress Model Sets can be viewed by visiting www.CanadianXpress.ca or by directly downloading our Fly-In document here.
See you all on Saturday the 25th!
