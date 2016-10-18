Thread: Tower Control FSX & P3D - Rikoooo

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Is anyone here familiar with this addon from the Rikoooo website?

    I recently filled my FSX:SE skies with a TON of AI traffic from here and AIG and thought it would be fun to play with this little toy and watch all the shiny new (...to me...LoL) aircraft come and go from the tower perspective as some of my favourite airports. It works great but there's one teeny tiny little problem. There's no radio panel so my only choice is listening to ATC ground or ATIS at whatever airport I'm at. I couldn't make sense of the Rikoooo forum to do any research there so I thought I'd ask here if anyone knows how I might be able to add a radio panel so I can switch from ground to tower frequencies.

    Any and all help would be greatly appreciated!

    Thanks in advance,

    BEAR
    Does the ATC panel of that addon work?
