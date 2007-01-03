Thread: Give 'em Hell, Bnashee!

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Give 'em Hell, Bnashee!

    Default Give 'em Hell, Bnashee!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: hellfire.JPG  Views: 2  Size: 208.8 KB  ID: 214941

    Click image for larger version.  Name: hellfire1.JPG  Views: 2  Size: 403.2 KB  ID: 214942

    Aw, crap! Can't even spel Banshee!
    Aw, crap! Can't even spel Banshee!

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Default

    Everyone run! Awesome looking
    Default

    good angle of take!
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
    Default

    Thanks! Still a work in progress, like my spelling and typing!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
