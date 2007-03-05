Thread: Your favorite airport and why?

Mine would have to be KDEN Denver International (DIA) In Denver, Colorado. I live in Colorado and have been to this airport many times in real life. It's a very interesting airport inside and out and it has runways that are as long as the Rocky Mountains are as tall. This is due to the fact Denver is the so-called "mile high city" and DIA sits about 10 miles east of Denver so the MSL is about 5,280'. So with an altitude like that during the Summer you have a lot of density altitude thus needing longer runways. I like the airport because it has north/south as well as east/west runways which are not only long, but you can typically fly towards the wind in most situations. The airport was designed to look like the Rocky Mountains and the tents on top are actually canvas and air passes through for circulation. This is a built-in feature of the airport's HVAC. It is also rumored that the airport has underground bunkers. But I'm not sure about that. There's lots of so-called "Illuminati" stuff all around the airport. They now have a talking gargoyle in the main airport building. There is also an underground train that goes from concourse A to C. And there's a train that goes from the airport to Denver. I think it's electric.
I have the ImagineSim KDEN upgrade and they even modeled the new hotel that was built right next to the airport that suppose to complement the airport's design, but I think it looks a little tacky.
So with that, what's your favorite airport?
