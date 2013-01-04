Envoy Virtual is looking for some of our staff positions to be filled!
Here's what we have open and have the greatest need for filling up...
Lead Station Agent:
- ORD
- DFW
- LGA
- MIA
Website Development:
- Website Developer
- Website Designer
- Website Manager (Manages technical issues, fixes bugs, etc)
Requirements to Be staff:
- You must be at least 16 years of age to apply for a staff position
- You must be willing to fly at least 3 flights with us per calendar month and be actively engaging in the group
- You must be proficient in cPanel, HTML, CSS, JS, PHPVMS, and PHP (Website Development Position Requirement ONLY)
- You must be willing to inform us of any disciplinary issues you have had with any other VATSIM/Non-VATSIM Virtual Airlines, aviation communities, etc.
- You must be able to be available for an interview with the Executive Staff.
If you feel like you are interested in one of these postions, and qualify for one, or know of someone who would qualify for one of these positions, please send an email to [email protected]
Join our discord at: https://discord.gg/jZsyndx
Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for more updates on the staff positions we have open!
Bookmarks