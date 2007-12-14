I have been simming for years and have over 14,000 hours of tubeliner flight. I recently built a new machine running a Windows 7 64-Bit OS, 12Gigs of Ram, an AMD 4Ghz 8-core processor and a Radeon RX 460 Graphics card. I am currently running crgsim instruments that I downloaded from this site on my old 32-bit computer.
I am building a 777 full cockpit with my new setup but found that FSUIPC will not work with Windows 64-Bit OS. Crgsim requires FSUIPC to interface. So it looks like if I am to use crgsim in will have to go back to Win 7 32-Bit. I understand that 32-bit programs will use a max of 4GB. So can I assume that the other 8GB can be used in other applications besides FSX such as crgsim or am I out of luck. Any advice would be appreciated..
