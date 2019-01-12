One more classic warplane of WWII! The jet Me262 fighter, one of Hitler's 'Wunderwaffen,' which could have turned the tide!
A problem is that no basic 262 is free on the Internet for FSX, but that Me262B-U1 Night Schwalbe only, which is a biplace, night fighter. Let's go with it! Two Me262B-U1s Night Schwalbe are seen here on a makeshift terrain by Jan. 1944 in Bayern, Germany
-- those views with:
.boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
.a free Me262B-U1 Night Schwalbe
.weather with the FSXWX freeware
.the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set --
