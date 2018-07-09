Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Dear Mr Winsley

  1. Today, 07:04 PM #1
    casey jones
    Dear Mr Winsley

    Dear Mr Winsley,

    I see in some of your scenery airports of Canada that you may be closing down, I feel that
    this scenery is (I belive) the most important airport it is the Cartierville Air Field in or near
    Montreal Canada, in 1933 Mr Robert Noorduyn who designed and built the first Norseman
    at this airport factory, I have had a difficult time just finding a picture of the field which I
    did. The Norseman was built from 1935 to 1959, I fly the Norseman in BC, Mr Winsley if
    you decide to pursue the construction of this field just usr the word Cartierville (CYCV)
    This will bring up the airport and factory I was able to d/l a picture of the first Norseman
    with the factory crew who built her. If I can be of assistance in finding anything on the
    Norseman and the airport factory please e-mail me at [email protected]

    Casey
  2. Today, 07:09 PM #2
    Smutley
    

    It might be a wise idea to remove/edit/modify your e mail address.

    It's not just forum members who can view such information.
  3. Today, 07:11 PM #3
    mrzippy
    

    And you may have better luck asking Roger Wensley.
