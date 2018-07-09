Thread: Dear Mr Winsley

Dear Mr Winsley,
I see in some of your scenery airports of Canada that you may be closing down, I feel that
this scenery is (I belive) the most important airport it is the Cartierville Air Field in or near
Montreal Canada, in 1933 Mr Robert Noorduyn who designed and built the first Norseman
at this airport factory, I have had a difficult time just finding a picture of the field which I
did. The Norseman was built from 1935 to 1959, I fly the Norseman in BC, Mr Winsley if
you decide to pursue the construction of this field just usr the word Cartierville (CYCV)
This will bring up the airport and factory I was able to d/l a picture of the first Norseman
with the factory crew who built her. If I can be of assistance in finding anything on the
Norseman and the airport factory please e-mail me at [email protected]
Casey
