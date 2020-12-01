Thread: SimTouch Plus2

Does anybody know where this might be still available it became free in 2018 and I was a previous paid up owner I've just purchased a new M/c and it will not recognize the new Computer ID which means I'm unable to use it
Regards
Roy EGMC
Does anybody know where this might be still available it became free in 2018 and I was a previous paid up owner I've just purchased a new M/c and it will not recognize the new Computer ID which means I'm unable to use it
Regards
Roy EGMC
I'm posting just to let you know someone sees your posts here, both this one and the similar one you made on the 12th. I have no idea what SimTouch is, nor M/c for that matter. So maybe someone can answer you, but it's "greek" to me.
Larry N.
As Skylab would say:
Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
Bookmarks