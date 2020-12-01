Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: SimTouch Plus2

  1. Today, 03:48 PM #1
    recordcollector
    recordcollector is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    4

    Default SimTouch Plus2

    Does anybody know where this might be still available it became free in 2018 and I was a previous paid up owner I've just purchased a new M/c and it will not recognize the new Computer ID which means I'm unable to use it

    Regards

    Roy EGMC
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:23 PM #2
    lnuss's Avatar
    lnuss
    lnuss is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Westminster, CO
    Posts
    6,964

    Default

    I'm posting just to let you know someone sees your posts here, both this one and the similar one you made on the 12th. I have no idea what SimTouch is, nor M/c for that matter. So maybe someone can answer you, but it's "greek" to me.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. SimTouch Plus 2
    By recordcollector in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-12-2020, 06:46 AM
  2. Simtouch Plus2 now free for all
    By finnflight in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-12-2018, 06:01 PM
  3. SimTouch
    By GridNorth in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-25-2014, 10:42 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules