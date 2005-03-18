Thread: AI contrails not showing up

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    hello everyone. i'm having a bit of trouble with AI contrails.

    part 1. I fly online using Vatsim, and the Swift pilot client, though it sucks, is the only client that supports the new voice codecs. however, 1. they don't show up on TCAS, the landing gear is always down, they don't have lights, and they don't have contrails.

    part 2. this leads me into the question. essentially the only way for me to see these aircraft is by finding their contrails. however, none of the AI have them. even at cruise they look like they just took off. the landing gear and flaps work, but no contrails. I tried the AI contrails plugin but with little success. i'm using WOAI aicraft. any help would be appreciated. thanks!
    Do any of those AI aircraft have this in their aircraft.cfg?

    [GeneralEngineData]
    engine_type = 1
    Engine.0 = 4.750, -16.100, -4.500
    Engine.1 = 4.750, 16.100, -4.500
    fuel_flow_scalar = 1.30
    min_throttle_limit = -0.25 //Minimum percent throttle. Generally negative for turbine reverser
    max_contrail_temperature = -30 //Temperature (deg C) below which contrails may appear
